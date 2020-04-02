Ghana’s West African neighbour, Togo has declared a state of emergency as a curfew has also bee imposed as part of enhanced measures to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

President Faure Gnassingbe of Togo who made the announcement said the state of emergency period will be for three months while the curfew will be in place for an indefinite period.

The 7pm to 6am curfew takes effect on Thursday, April 2, 2020, the same day he made the announcement.

In a televised broadcast to citizens, he said the move was “proof of the gravity of the situation that we face.”

Togo, a country of about 8 million people, has so far recorded 37 cases of COVID-19, out of which 17 have recovered and 2 have died.

Meanwhile, about 5,000 security personnel have been deployed to ensure compliance and to help stop the spread in the country.

He announced that an alleviation package of nearly $650 million will be made available to cushion citizens from the harsh impact of COVID-19.