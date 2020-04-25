Della Valentina Office (DVO) Ghana Limited has supported the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research (NMIMR) with a total amount of GHS20,000.

The gesture is aimed at supporting the fight against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Ghana.

The Country Director of Della Valentina Office, Mr. Alexander Baffour Kwakye, led the team to make the donation.

Presenting the items at a brief ceremony, Mr. Baffour Kwakye stated that the World Health Organization (WHO) has recommended that increased testing, done quickly and effectively, is the key step in isolating and containing the spread of the infection.

Therefore, it is his fervent expectation that the donation will ease the pressure on government and free up much-needed resources for other essential aspects of the national strategy for COVID-19.

He also stressed the need for Ghanaians to heed the advice of the Ghana Health Service and the medical staff when he said: “we put our shoulders to the wheel to safeguard our dear country from the effects of this pandemic.”

Receiving the cheque, Professor Abraham Kwabena Anang, Director, NMIMR, expressed his profound gratitude to DVO Ghana for the kind gesture.

He was happy to announce that the advances made by his outfit relating to the sequencing of the COVID-19 have been done in partnership with such private entities.

Prof. Anang also seized the opportunity to disclose that NMIMR testing for COVID-19 is achieving remarkable feet with up to 2000 tests per day.

DVO GHANA is a franchise of DVO S.P.A ITALY with rights to supply across the African market. Incorporated in 2016, DVO specializes in corporate fit-outs, design as well as installation of innovative interior furniture solutions and commercial flooring.

Since 2016, DVO Ghana has steadily progressed to be associated with premium quality supported by a highly skilled team of proficient staff. DVO’s in-house space planners take great pride in conceptualizing a purpose fit design and identifying the right furniture for each space.