The Ghana Bar Association has presented Personal Protective Equipment worth GHS10,000 to the Eastern Regional Hospital to help the fight against COVID-19 in the region.

The items include 500 face masks, 80 pieces of N95 masks and 40 coveralls.

Presenting the items to the hospital, the Eastern Regional Branch President of the Ghana Bar Association, Amoako Adjei, promised the association’s support in the fight against the coronavirus.

“As an association, we saw it wise to organize ourselves to support the hospital in this time of crisis so we managed to get these items which may look small but they are quite expensive as our widow’s mite to help the fight against this coronavirus.”

A senior management member at the hospital Dr. Foster Amponsah, who received the items on behalf of management said the gesture will go along way to protect workers at the hospital.

“We really need this donation and we are glad because you do not know how difficult it is when you are going close to a patient that you think might be affected with the virus and sometimes not to yourself but others who will also come close to you that you might also end up infecting them so this items will go a long way to protect us and other clients and we will have no fears when going to discharge our duties.”

The Eastern Region has 57 out of the 1,550 cases in Ghana.