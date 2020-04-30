The Minority in Parliament wants the Electoral Commission (EC) to brief Parliament on its preparedness and readiness for the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, the EC must present their road map to MPs as the country battles with Covid-19.

“The Constitution requires that presidential and parliamentary elections be held this year even as we struggle with COVID. The independent Electoral Commission created under Article 45 of this constitution owes this country and Members of Parliament an explanation.

“They have to be summoned to give us their road map as to their preparedness. They need to apprise this House on their level of preparedness for the 2020 presidential and parliamentary election. If we cannot get them to brief the Committee, on the whole, they have to come to the Special Budget Committee.”

Suspension of new register compilation

The EC was forced to suspend indefinitely plans to compile a new voters register which was scheduled to begin on April 18, due to COVID-19.

The EC had said it is collaborating with health experts to decide on a more favourable date depending on the prevalence rate of the Novel Coronavirus.

Alleged EC workshop

Just recently, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) filed a complaint at the Airport Police Command over an alleged meeting held by the EC at the City Escape Hotel in Accra.

The EC had announced a national planning meeting and key trainers training workshop to prepare and plan for the upcoming voter registration exercise ahead of the 2020 general election

The programme was scheduled to take place from 24th to 29th April 2020 at the City Escape Hotel, Prampram, in the Greater Accra Region.

But the Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George, secured an injunction to stop the workshop from being held.

The injunction was meant to be in place from April 24, 2020, to April 27, 2020.

The party filed the complaint over suspicions that the said meeting was a conference by the EC which the court stopped from taking place.