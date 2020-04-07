As part of FBNBank Ghana’s commitment to mitigate the impact of the emergence of COVID-19 on the operations of the bank’s customers and to support industry, the bank has announced some relief packages.

Effective Wednesday, April 1, 2020, FBNBank Ghana has provided extensions and repayment moratorium to some customers whose businesses have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition, the bank has reduced its lending rate by 2 percent per annum for all qualifying borrowing accounts.

The Bank has also removed all charges on interbank and mobile money transfer on its E–payment platforms.

This is in response to the measures government put in place together with the central bank to cushion businesses in the wake of the tailspin in economic activity as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

FBNBank Ghana’s Group Head for Business Development, Azubike Obi said the bank knows and understands the needs of its customers, and therefore, assures them of FBNBank’s preparedness to provide them with the necessary support as much as possible, to ensure the continued growth of their businesses and worth.

While urging all to stay home, stay safe and use FBNBank Ghana’s digital channels for their transactions, Azubike lauded government’s efforts to stop the spread of the coronavirus in the country and acknowledged the strong sense of dedication demonstrated by our health professionals in tackling COVID-19.