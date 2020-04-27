President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says government has enabled significant domestic production and supply of protective equipment to health workers as they wage war on COVID-19.

They have received, in recent days, nine hundred and five thousand, and thirty-one (905,031) nose masks, thirty one thousand, six hundred and thirty (31,630) medical scrubs, thirty one thousand, four hundred and seventy-two (31,472) gowns, forty-six thousand, eight hundred and seventy (46,870) head covers, and eighty-three thousand, five hundred (83,500) N-95 face masks, he said.

The President made the remark when he addressed Ghanaians on measures being taken to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

He praised frontline workers for their dedication and called on Ghanaians to adhere to the health protocols to protect their lives and others.

He thanked the Government of the United States of America for its gift of medical supplies which was the latest assistance received from a friendly foreign nation to help boost the country’s testing capacity.

He said just as the Christian celebration of Easter was severely affected by the virus, resulting in the cancellation of the usual activities associated with Easter, the Holy Month of Ramadan had not been spared either.

The President, therefore, called on all Muslims to heed to the prophetic admonishment to pray at home, so they would protect ourselves from the danger of COVID-19.

“This is in line with the counsel of the wise, devout Muslim scholar, the Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr. Osama Nuhu Sharubutu,” and wished all Muslims Ramadan Mubarak.