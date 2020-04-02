Nine new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Ghana, increasing the country’s total case count to 204.

This was confirmed in an April 2, 2020 update by the Ghana Health Service.

All the cases were confirmed in the Greater Accra Region.

Out of the nine new cases, four had no travel history nor come into contact with any of the previously confirmed COVID-19 patients.

This development raises major concerns of a possible spark of a community transfer.

“Four (4) of them have no history of travel nor contact with any confirmed case. The other four (4) have no travel history but are contacts of confirmed cases in Ghana; and one travelled to Ghana from Benin within the past 14 days,” the Ghana Health Service noted.

The number of deaths remains five, as the total number of those who have recovered stays at three.

Two in critical condition

The Ghana Health Service has however listed two patients as being in critical condition.

Regional breakdown

Five regions have so far recorded confirmed cases of COVID-19.

With the latest update, Greater Accra still leads as the region with the most number of confirmed cases, followed by the Northern Region before Ashanti, Upper West and Eastern Region.

– Greater Accra Region – 183

– Northern Region – 10

– Ashanti Region – 9

– Upper West Region – 1

– Eastern Region – 1

Over 4,500 tests done

As at Wednesday, 1st April, 2020, 4,560 COVID-19 tests had been done in the country.

The Director of Public Health at the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Badu Sarkodie who addressed the press said 4,225 of the tests were done at the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research in Accra while 335 of the tests were done in the Kumasi Centre for Collaborative Research in Tropical Medicine (KCCR) in Kumasi.

Meanwhile, the government is ramping up testing this week as part of more aggressive measures to stop the spread of the virus in Ghana.