The Africa Centre for Health Policy is asking the government to provide clarity on the intent to lockdown specific communities that experience spikes in cases of COVID-19.

The Director of Advocacy and Research for the centre, Ignatius Terence Nnubeng said clear modalities for the intended plan must be unveiled before any attempt at its implementation.

“What are the exact measures going to be put in place to make sure that if we are going to have community or district lockdown? What will be the modalities? They have not come out to say anything. They didn’t tell us in quantity terms what will necessitate that lockdown,” he said.

President Nana Akufo-Addo in a televised broadcast last Sunday announced the lifting of the three-week partial lockdown imposed on the Greater Accra and Greater Kumasi areas but indicated that the government will not hesitate to impose restrictions such as a lockdown or curfew on areas that are identified as hotspots or those that record a spike in confirmed COVID-19 cases.

He did not give details as to how many cases could be considered as enough or the nature of such cases to trigger restrictions.

This has become a source of concern for some experts who have called on the government to give further information on how the government intends to implement that and what criteria it will use to determine whether or not a specific area should be locked down or placed under a curfew.