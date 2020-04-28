The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has received various donations from individuals and corporate bodies to support the fight against the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The items donated included, alcohol-based hand sanitizers, nose masks, personal protective equipment (PPE), bottles of water, liquid soaps, veronica buckets, plastic wares, disposable gloves and other sanitary wares.

The donations took place at various times at the forecourt of the National Headquarters of the GIS by Alstonia Investments Limited, Y & W Industry (GH) Limited, China Ghana Exchange Charity Foundation and KANE-EM Industries Limited.

The rest are Blow Chem Ghana, Sunda Investment Limited, Delta Agro, Ad Media, NNEST Metals Company Limited and Mahmoud Jewelries Limited.

They all expressed delight at contributing their quota to stop the importation and spread of the deadly virus in the country.

They also noted that the gesture was part of their corporate social responsibility to help support the Service, particularly as it was one of the frontliners in the fight against the virus.

They advised individuals to stick to the preventive protocols to help reduce the spread of the pandemic in the country.

The Ghana Immigration Service has deployed about 3,500 personnel to help maintain law and order, conduct contact tracing and enhanced patrols to stop the importation and spread of the virus in the country