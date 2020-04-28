The Ghana Institute of Freight Forwarders is predicting revenue losses if the concerns raised by stakeholders on the inefficiencies of the UNIPASS system are not addressed.

The UNIPASS system is expected to replace the single window platform being managed by GCNet and West Blue Consult at the ports.

Some importers at the Takoradi port where the system was piloted however complained of challenges that led to delays in clearing their goods

The President of the Institute, Edward Akrong, warns that the delays associated with the piloting of the system at the Takoradi Port could cause serious problems at the Tema port if not checked before implementation.

“If these delays continue and all these issues are not resolved, it will have serious effects on revenue collection. It is what it is. Things will have to be done right. It is a very simple matter. Once things are done with speed, revenue comes in and things will flow.”