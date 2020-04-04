Karpowership Ghana Company Limited has contributed GHS300,000 to the COVID-19 National Trust Fund to support the efforts of the government to combat the spread of the coronavirus disease in Ghana.

President Nana Akufo-Addo announced the setting up of the crucial trust fund that would be used to combat the outbreak of the disease here in Ghana.

He named the board of trustees to be chaired by former Chief Justice Sophia Akufo and appealed to Ghanaians and institutions to support the fund.

Presenting the cheque on behalf of the company, Corporate Communications Specialist, Sandra Amarquaye, said that Karpowership decided to contribute to the fund to support the government in catering for people whose lives would be negatively impacted by the COVID19 pandemic.

The Chief of Staff, Honorable Akosua Frema Opare, thanked Karpowership Ghana for its timely contribution that would allow government to continually be ahead of the virus and not to chase it, enabling the government to quickly bring the curve down. She implored other companies to emulate their gesture of pivotal support.

Different organisations and religious bodies, including Coca Cola, GNPC, Fueltrade, ICGC, Interplast, Justmoh Construction, among others have donated to the trust fund.

Parliament passes COVID-19 National Trust Fund Bill

On the night of Thursday, April 2, 2020, the parliament of Ghana passed the COVID-19 National Trust Fund Bill, 2020.

The House earlier determined to pass the Bill under a certificate of urgency after it was laid in the house by Attorney General.

The trust will receive donations for disbursement and also make provisions for how the trust should be managed.

The Bill, when assented by the President into law, will give legal backing to the establishment of the COVID-19 National Trust Fund to complement the efforts of government in the fight against the disease after it was set up by the government last week.

The trust, which will be chaired by former Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo, is to receive public contributions to help improve the lives of the vulnerable who will be worst-hit by the pandemic.