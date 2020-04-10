Hiplife artiste Nathaniel Totimeh popularly known Kokovelli is back in the music industry with another remix of his ‘Zaaza’ hit song.

Talking about the new ‘Zaaza’ remix, he said the yet-to-be-released song features Kuami Eugene, Samini, Kelvyn Boy, Fameye, and Bright of Buk Bak.

“This is something that I have always wanted to do; to put all these people on, a variety of artistes so it doesn’t become boring,” he said in an interview with Ghana Weekend TV.

He also indicated that he is bringing back the ‘Zaaza’ dance.

“It won’t change, you know. The dance was made for the song so if the song is back, it should be back,” he said.

According to Kokovelli, everthing that happened in the past seems to be coming back

“Everything that happened in the past is coming back. Have you realised? Check out these Puma, Adidas, Jordan stuff that we used to wear when we were in the secondary school, all of them are coming back,” he said.

This will be the second remix of ‘Zaaza’. The first remix featured Samini and KK Fosu.

Kokovelli will be releasing an album soon after the release of the ‘Zaaza’ ‘re-remix.’

He became a household name in the early 2000s when he released songs like ‘Zaaza’, ‘Sweetie’, ‘Alelekenkele’, among others.

Kokovelli, Samini and KK Fosu became popular during that time for their ‘Trinity’ collaborations and stage performances.