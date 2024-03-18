Lynx Entertainment has issued a statement confirming the well-being of its signee Kuami Eugene.

Kuami Eugene was involved in a near-fatal accident on the N1 Highway on Sunday, March 17, 2024.

The car of the artiste collided with a tipper truck on the highway. The tipper truck was in motion but moving slowly when the Lynx Entertainment signee crashed into it from behind.

As a result of the accident, Kuami Eugene, known in real life as Eugene Kwame Marfo broke his arm, had a cut on his lips, and leg, and an injury in the hip. He has since been admitted to the University of Ghana Hospital.

In a statement, Lynx Entertainment said that Kuami Eugene is alive and receiving treatment for injuries sustained in the crash, along with another passenger.

After expressing gratitude for the outpouring of support Lynx Entertainment requested for privacy as the highlife artiste focused on his recovery.

Lynx Entertainment signed Kuami Eugene shortly after contesting in season 5 of MTN Hitmaker in Ghana in 2016.

Check the statement below

KUAMI EUGENE PRESS RELEASE (1)