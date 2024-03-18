The National Communications Authority (NCA) has announced that Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) will reassess their operations and consider the possibility of prioritising and allocating more data resources to key stakeholders while they work with the Subsea Cable Landing Service Providers to progressively improve internet data capacity.

The stakeholders encompass a wide range of entities, including the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Ghana Association of Banks (GAB), Ghana Interbank Payment and Settlement Systems (GhIPSS), Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE), Central Securities Depository, Ghana Water Company Limited, Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Mobile Network Operators (MNOs), Subsea Cable Landing Service Providers, Ghana Internet Exchange (GIX), and the Accra Internet Exchange (AIX).

In its fifth update regarding the undersea cable disruptions, released on Monday, March 18, the Authority disclosed that this plan was agreed upon during a meeting with the stakeholders.

“The objective of the meeting was to understand and find solutions to the peculiar challenges facing financial and public utility service providers regarding the impact of the current data connectivity disruptions affecting banking transactions and digital payments of utilities such as water and electricity.”

“At the end of the meeting, it was agreed that due to the limited bandwidth currently available, MNOs would review their operations and consider the possibility of prioritising and allocating more data resources to the above-mentioned and other critical services while they work with the Subsea Cable Landing Service Providers to progressively improve internet data capacity,” it stated.

The NCA further noted that it was suggested that financial and utility service providers should, in the medium to long term, contemplate hosting critical services locally to ensure continuous service delivery in the event of a significant disruption, such as the current situation, and would leverage local internet exchanges (GIX and AIX).

“The meeting also noted that the Subsea Cable Landing Service Providers and MNOs progressively continue to receive capacity from their international partners as they work towards full restoration of data services. User experience will continue to improve as additional capacity becomes available,” it added.

READ THE FULL STATEMENT FROM THE NCA BELOW

UPDATE 5: UNDERSEA CABLE DISRUPTIONS AFFECT DATA SERVICES

Airport City, Accra, Monday, 18th March, 2024, 1500GMT: The National Communications Authority (NCA) wishes to update the public on the disruption of undersea cables that has since Thursday,

14th March, 2024 affected data services across the country.

1. The Authority this morning met the following key stakeholders at the NCA Tower in Accra:

i. Bank of Ghana (BoG)

ii. Ghana Association of Banks (GAB)

iii. Ghana Interbank Payment and Settlement Systems (GhIPSS)

iv. Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE)

v. Central Securities Depository

vi. Ghana Water Company Limited

vii. Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG)

viii. Mobile Network Operators (MNOs)

ix. Subsea Cable Landing Service Providers

x. Ghana Internet Exchange (GIX)

xi. Accra Internet Exchange (AIX)

2. The objective of the meeting was to understand and find solutions to the peculiar challenges facing financial and public utility service providers regarding the impact of the current data connectivity disruptions affecting banking transactions and digital payments of utilities such as water and electricity.

3. At the end of the meeting, it was agreed that due to the limited bandwidth currently available, MNOs would review their operations and consider the possibility of prioritising and allocating more data resources to the above-mentioned and other critical services while they work with the Subsea Cable Landing Service Providers to progressively improve internet data capacity.

4. It was further recommended that the financial and utility service providers should in the medium to long term, consider hosting critical services locally to ensure continuous service delivery in the event of a major disruption such as the current situation and to leverage local internet exchanges (GIX and AIX).

5. The meeting also noted that the Subsea Cable Landing Service Providers and MNOs progressively continue to receive capacity from their international partners as they work towards full restoration of data services. User experience will continue to improve as additional capacity becomes available.

The NCA will continue to update the public on any future developments.

Date – 18th March, 2024

