The Ghana Police Service, through the vigilance of some of its officers on Sunday, March 17, 2024, arrested suspect Hassan Avorgah for personation and possession of a police uniform without lawful authority.

The Police in a social media post on Monday, March 18, 2024, stated that the suspect is currently in custody while investigations are ongoing to establish how he came by the uniform.

The Police assured the public that the suspect will be put before the court to face justice.

The post said, “The Ghana Police Service, through the vigilance of some of its officers yesterday 17th March 2024, arrested suspect Hassan Avorgah for personation and possession of Police uniform without lawful authority.

“The suspect is currently in custody while investigation is ongoing to establish how he came by the uniform. We would like to assure the public that the suspect will be put before the court to face justice.”

POLICE ARREST SUSPECT FOR PERSONATION AND POSSESSION OF POLICE UNIFORM WITHOUT LAWFUL AUTHORITY pic.twitter.com/Wwh6snm83T — Ghana Police Service (@GhPoliceService) March 18, 2024

