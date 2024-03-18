South Africa has announced its withdrawal from competing in the hockey competition of the 13th African Games.

The decision, made by the South African contingent, is attributed to the substandard pitch conditions at the Theodosia Okoh Hockey Stadium, which was laid only a few days prior to the start of the competition.

Team South Africa reportedly isn’t comfortable with the pitch for its 2024 Olympic-bound athletes. The contingent is reportedly also not happy about the overall organization of the Hockey competition.

The Hockey Federation has turned down multiple opportunities to speak on the issue, rather directing calls to be made to the LOC for an official statement on the reason behind the South Africans’ withdrawal.

Earlier on Monday, Egypt beat Nigeria 5-4 in the Men’s Competition and Ghana is set to play Nigeria in the Women’s Division at 2 pm.

Ghana is hoping to add to its medal haul at the African Games it is hosting for the first time. The multi sport competition is due to conclude on March 23.