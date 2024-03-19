The Ghana Police Service has apprehended a suspect, Mark Forson, in connection with the murder of Dr. Christopher Adu Boahen in Accra.

Dr. Christopher Adu Boahen was the son of the late Professor Albert Adu Boahen, who was the NPP’s presidential candidate in the 1992 elections, marking Ghana’s return to democracy under the Fourth Republic.

According to reports, armed robbers attacked and killed Dr. Adu Boahen, who was a physically challenged individual, at his residence in East Legon, a suburb of Accra.

The Police stated on March 19, that they were informed by some relatives of the deceased about his suspicious death in his room.

In response, a team of Police investigators and crime scene experts visited the location to initiate an investigation, which led to the apprehension of the suspect, Mark Forson.

Forson is currently in custody and will be presented before the court as the investigation progresses.