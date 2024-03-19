President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has announced the reconstitution of the board of the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) Company Limited.

Mr. Leon Kendon Appenteng has been nominated as Chairman of the Board of Directors, with Kofi Mocumbi Tagoe appointed as the Managing Director of the Company.

The Office of the President conveyed this information in a letter signed and issued by the Secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante, to the Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, on Monday, March 18, 2024.

Other members appointed to the board include Dr Antoinette Tsiboe-Darko, Mrs Edith Sapara-Grant, Nana Akua Bakoma Prempeh, Mrs Lorraine Crabbe Ababio, Mr Joseph Mensah Browne, Mr Alfred George Thompson, Mr. Paul Kwaku Kyei Ofori, Mr Kwame Baffoe, and Mr Herbert Ato Morrison.