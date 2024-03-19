The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has reaffirmed his commitment to legalising the operations of ‘okada’ riders if he wins the December polls.

He has also expressed his intention to introduce electric motorbikes for commercial use and provide training for riders to ensure proper regulation of the business.

Although their usage is currently illegal, motorbikes and tricycles are commonly used for commercial activities across the country. In many rural areas, these vehicles have become the primary mode of transportation.

During a conversation with residents of Worawora in the Biakoye Constituency of the Oti Region, Mr Mahama stated, “If we come into power, we will legalise okada business. We will train you on how to go about the business, being able to ride the motorbikes alone does not make you a commercial rider. We will register all of you so your operation can be regulated.”

He added “There are electric motorbikes which run on electricity. Once you charge it at night, you are good to go. It consumes less electricity and it is better than using fuel. We will introduce them if we come to power.”

In September 2020, Mr Mahama announced that his administration would procure motorcycles to support the commercial transport sector if he was elected in the December elections.

He said that riders will be supported through various payment frameworks to promote individual ownership of the vehicles in the long term, thereby increasing employment numbers in the country. His stance aligned with the party’s manifesto, which included the legalisation of the ‘Okada’ business.

However, Mr Mahama’s suggestion to regularise the business was met with resistance from the NPP government.

