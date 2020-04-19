President Nana Akufo-Addo has lifted the partial lockdown on some parts of the country which was necessitated by the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Addressing the nation in a televised broadcast, the President said the lockdown will be lifted from 1 am on Monday, April 20.

Accra, Tema, Kumasi and Kasoa, had been under a partial lockdown for the three weeks in which period Ghana’s coronavirus cases have risen to 1,042.

The president said the ease of restrictions was “in view of our ability to undertake aggressive contact tracing of infected persons” among others.

He also cited the enhancement of testing capacity, increased local production of PPEs and “the severe impact on the poor and vulnerable.”

More soon…