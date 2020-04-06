Former President John Dramani Mahama on Monday presented a total of 100 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and 100 pairs of Gum Boots to health workers at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, to support their work towards managing the COVID-19 disease.

The presentation is part of a total of 650 PPE and 650 gumboots procured by Mr. Mahama, who is also the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), for distribution to a number of medical facilities across the country.

The Chairman of the NDC COVID-19 Technical Team, Prosper Bani, who presented the items on behalf of the NDC Flagbearer, thanked the country’s frontline health workers for their dedication, hard work and sacrifice as the nation grapples with the virus.

Mr. Bani, who was accompanied by other members of the NDC COVID-19 Team, urged government to work faster to ensure the urgent supply of the required protective clothing and logistics for the health workers to maintain their confidence as they come into contact with hundreds of people during these times.

Chief Executive of Korle Bu, Dr. Daniel Asare, who received the items thanked President Mahama for the support, pledging that the hospital will put them to good use.

As part of Mr. Mahama’s support for the country’s health workers, a number of PPE kits and gumboots were also presented to the Ho Teaching Hospital, Effia Nkwanta Hospital, Cape Coast Teaching Hospital and Koforidua Government Hospital.

Speaking via his Facebook page on Saturday to announce the supply of the kits, President Mahama said he was deeply touched by the enthusiasm and the sacrifice of the health workers, adding that “I, John Dramani Mahama, appreciate you all, and Ghanaians appreciate you all”.

He also lamented the non-availability of protective clothing for the health workers.

“I must quickly add that it is not a good thing that health workers, across the country, still, do not have personal protective equipment. This is obviously because we did not plan early as a country and our importation of test kits were also late. Also, the demand for test kits and PPEs have outstripped supply globally.”

Mr. Bani, who is also a former Chief of Staff was accompanied by his colleagues, former Minister for Health Mr. Alex Segbefia, Dr. Ebow Jehu-Appiah, a former General Secretary of the Ghana Medical Association, and Dr. Zanetor Agyemang-Rawlings, MP for Klottey Korle. Also in the delegation were the MP for Ablekuma South Alfred Oko Vanderpuye, the Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the NDC Joseph Ade Coker and the Ablekuma South Constituency Chairman of the NDC Geoffrey Attakli Banini.