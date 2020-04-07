Former President John Dramani Mahama has donated PPE and disinfectants to the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital in the Western Region.

Presenting the items on behalf of the former President, the Western Regional Chairman of the NDC, Nana Toku told Citi News that the personal protective kits are meant to support health personal at the Regional Hospital who are at the frontline of the fight against COVID-19 and further encouraged the Western Regional health directorate to continue the good work to protect the region from recording COVID-19.

“As you are aware, the former President has already donated to Ridge Hospital, Tamale Teaching Hospital and so many places. It is the turn of the Western Region, specifically Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital which forms part of the total items worth about 20 thousand Dollars that he bought for distribution and this is our share. The former President did this because of the cry of Doctors and other frontline workers for what they are going through because of the PPEs. What he is saying is that he is happy Western Region has not recorded any confirmed case of COVID-19 and must keep on observing all the protocols including washing of hands to be safe. This virus does not care who you are, poor, rich, young and the old, and we must keep the social distancing.”

The Medical Director for Effia-Nkwanta Hospital, Dr Joseph Kojo Tambil speaking on behalf of the Hospital said though the Hospital has received some of the PPEs from government, it’s however not adequate hence the former President’s donation has come at the right time.

“We did receive some PPEs last week but this coming would add to what we have. Our staff have been crying for more and more of these PPEs because as the patients walk into the service areas, you don’t really know who has what? So they need to protect themselves as they see people trooping in and these items donated would exactly do that for us, and also the water added to it. So these would be very helpful to us. We thank JM and his team but we hope if all politicians would do this for us, it would be a lot of help.”

Dr. Tambil added that the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis has so far tested 15 suspected cases of COVID-19 but all proved negative with two more cases still pending final results.