Government’s spokesperson on Finance, Daniel Okyem Aboagye says media houses that have been badly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic can apply to the government for financial support to keep their businesses on stream.

He said organizations that are small or medium in size and can justify how the outbreak has affected them are eligible to get the support from the Coronavirus Alleviation Program.

Government has announced a GH¢1 billion stimulus package to households and businesses, particularly small and medium scale enterprises, under a Coronavirus Alleviation Programme.

The Bantama MP said media houses also have an option of sending in an unsolicited proposal to the government for support.

“I believe that to the extent that a media house is a small or medium-sized business that can make a justification for getting support because they may have suffered as a result of this, why not? It is just a matter of when they come out with the request for application. If you don’t come as a media house that is interested, you can send an unsolicited proposal to the Minister of Finance or whatever quarters to make a case for the support. I think media house are covered,” he said.

Parliament approves GHS1.2bn spending from Contingency Fund

The Finance Committee of Parliament’s has given authorization to the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta to spend GHS 1.2 billion from the Contingency Fund.

The fund is to be used for the Coronavirus Alleviation Programme which is to cater for struggling businesses, individuals and as well as other interventions to cushion various groups within the population that have been impacted by COVID-19.

The Finance Minister can implement the program, with the expectation that an extra $50 million will accrue to the Fund by close of the year.