Some members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), led by some of its Members of Parliament and national Executives have gathered at the City Escape Hotel in Accra over an alleged workshop being held by the Electoral Commission (EC).

The Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George MP, who is at the hotel, secured an injunction, albeit for a different venue, to stop the workshop meant to plan for the upcoming voter registration exercise.

The injunction is in place from April 24, 2020, to April 27, 2020.

But upon reports of the meeting taking place in Accra, the NDC filed a complaint at the Airport Police station.

Police were dispatched to the hotel to control the situation.

The Director of Operations of the Accra Regional Police Command, ACP Kwesi Ofori, appealed to the executives of the NDC to leave the premises of the hotel.

“It is a civil matter on its own and let’s respect that. In so far as they [the NDC] have gone to [report to] the police they can go back to the Airport District Commander and take it from there,” he said.

The NDC executives present at the hotel included Joshua Akamba, Peter Otokunor, and Godwin Ako Gunn.

Mr. Ako Gunn, the Deputy Communications Officer of the NDC, said the NDC supporters will not leave until they get to the truth of the matter.

“I will be very glad that the media also stays here with us so that when they finish, we will know the people who were in there, what they were doing and the number of people who were in there,” he added.

He also suggested that the Presidency had sanctioned the alleged workshop.

“If they don’t have backing from the [presidency], I don’t think this will be so difficult for a police commander to take action.”

The EC was scheduled to hold a national planning meeting and a training workshop to prepare and plan for the upcoming voter registration exercise.

The programmes were scheduled to take place from Apri 24, 2020, to April 29, 2020, at the City Escape Hotel.

The meeting was to be held in three different batches in order to observe the social distancing protocols amidst the outbreak of the coronavirus in Ghana.