The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa is embarking on a free face mask distribution for his constituents.

According to the legislator, local dressmakers in the Juapong, Battor, Mepe and Aveyime have been contracted to produce 20,000 face masks which will be distributed free of charge.

Mr. Ablakwa explained that the processes involved in the production of the face masks will be done in strict adherence with the FDA and Ghana Standard Authority Guidelines as well as the District Health Directorate.

“I have mobilized and contracted our local dressmakers and tailors in Juapong, Battor, Mepe and Aveyime to produce 20,000 face masks for free distribution to my beloved constituents.”

“We are ensuring the 20,000 face mask production is done according to FDA guidelines and with the blessing of our District Health Directorate,” said Ablakwa.

He explained that the initiative is not only aimed at stopping the spread of COVID-19 but also to ensure local garment making industry at the district level is revived.

“With this initiative, we do not only help prevent coronavirus from entering our constituency, but we are also reviving the businesses of our local garment-makers who have taken a big hit due to the restrictions on social and religious gatherings and therefore not many are making new clothes.”

“I am happy to have spent the day in Juapong where we commenced the free distribution to over a thousand people including the youth, market women, shop owners, welders, commercial drivers and the Juapong District Police Command,” the North Tongu legislator added.

The Volta Region has recorded 10 cases of COVID-19. At the national level the case count stands at 1,279.

Wearing of face masks made mandatory in Accra to stop COVID-19 spread

As part of measures to curb the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease in the country, wearing of face masks in public places was made mandatory within the Greater Accra Region earlier this week.

The directive was issued by the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council.

A statement signed by the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Ishmael Ashitey said notices of “NO FACE MASK, NO ENTRY” should be visibly displayed at vantage points including offices, lorry stations, shops, markets, malls, banks, pharmacies, among others.

Mr. Ashitey explained that the decision to force Ghanaians within the region to wear face masks was adopted by the Greater Accra Regional Security Council (REGSEC) during its crunch meeting held on Wednesday, April 22, 2020.