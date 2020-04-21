The Weija Police Command of the Greater Accra Region has arrested a suspected car thief on the Bortianor-Kokrobite road.

The suspect, Samuel Klutse was picked up by the personnel of the Weija patrol team after he allegedly tricked and stole a Toyota Yaris from a car dealer at the West Hills Mall.

According to the Police, the suspect is currently assisting in investigations and will soon be arraigned.

Speaking to the Public Relations Officer of the Accra Regional Police Command, DSP Effia Tenge said: “The complaint the police had from the complainant was that he is a car dealer. He had the picture on Tonaton looking for prospective buyers. On 19th April, he had a call from the suspect expressing interest so they agreed to meet around Weija so when he got there he gave the suspect several calls but unfortunately he couldn’t pick up the call.”

She further stated that the complainant realized the car has been stolen after parking at the West Hills Mall hence contacted the police.