As the whole world keeps fighting this COVID-19 pandemic, I’d like to draw your attention to some useful principles and questions to keep you safe and healthy; but also meaning-driven or meaning-minded, during this period.

As a psychologist and a preacher, I am obliged to provide you with principles to help you live mentally healthy; and not only that, but also draw your attention to deep issues of life and eternity.

Principle 1

At the moment, COVID-19 is not biomedically curable! What Medics are doing now is just to provide supportive treatments and manage the symptoms. The only vaccine for COVID-19 now is “behavioural vaccine”. What this means is that your thoughts, emotions and actions- the way you behave can protect you from contracting the virus.

Practically follow all the preventive protocols- wash your hands, drink water regularly, use sanitizers, eat a balanced diet, stay home, etc. Whether you will stick to these simple rules or not is dependent on by your own attitudes towards your health. For example, you may be dismissive and express what psychologists call “optimism bias”- that “I will never be infected by this virus”. Much as such thoughts are helpful and can at least dispel some levels of fear and anxiety in you, you are also at risk of being reckless sometimes and breaking basic rules of self-protection. So, remember that fighting this virus, is also right there in your own attitudes!

Principle 2

You are ultimately responsible for your own health, not God. I know this may sound awkward in your ears as religious as you may be. We may all be religious and believe that God takes care of our health. This is not bad at all! It is a health promotive belief and can keep your faith and hope in God’s protective power, active in you. However, remember this: that to a large extent, your health is also largely influenced by your own attitudes and this makes you more responsible for it rather than God. God won’t send an angel to ask you to wash your clothes, clean your teeth, wash your hands, take your bath, etc.

Always remember that, you work together with God for your ultimate success! When Moses made the bronze serpent to heal the people, the instructions included lifting one’s head to look at the bronze serpent and then healing, was instantly activated! Dear friend, success and victory over the affairs of life are not only determined by God! Humans can contribute. So be intentional and resolve to stay healthy and safe during this period of crisis. (See Eph 5:15-17)

Principle 3

ou can be tired obeying restrictions. Now the President of the Republic of Ghana- Nana Akufo -Addo has extended the lockdown period one more week. As psychologists understand, humans can get tired obeying restrictions over a long period when the reward following such behaviours become weakened. In fact, in New Zealand the Minister of Health almost lost his job when he was caught hiking during lock down period.

So, for example if you keep washing your hands and doing all you are supposed to do to keep healthy and thus remain healthy, you may say to yourself “sure I’m not sick and so it’s enough to stop doing these stuffs”. You my even expressed this poor health attitudes after you have tested negative and say “sure I told you I am not infected!” and throw caution to the wind.

Thus, not being sick, though a reward, has been lowered and this affects your commitment to all other preventive protocols. People can get “behaviourally tired” and so it is important to always remind yourself that “until the world/WHO declares COVID-19 as fully cleared or perhaps curable with a vaccine, I will continue to be committed to all the preventive protocols”.

And hey, friend, you won’t lose anything if you keep this recently acquired health habits of washing hands and others. In fact, you will keep yourself away from dangerous vectors and ultimately be in good health! In the meantime, simply comply and stay safe!

Principle 4

Crises are not permanent, but they can significantly alter your life. When we go through crises, they may appear permanent in our mind’s eye because they often create uncertainties and significant disruptions in our daily lives. But what we need to understand is that crises are temporal.

They will pass! However, by the time they pass, they might have significantly changed you for the best or worst! It all depends on how you react in such circumstances: challenging your thoughts, regulating your emotions and modifying your actions. I therefore counsel you to be positively minded!

Do not be overcome by fear. Current psychobiological research shows that whatever you focus on expands! Therefore, if fear grips you and you keep dreading the future, you are likely to saturate your entire life with anxiety which can affect your health-both physically, mentally and spiritually. Therefore, expect that the current crises will be over and do not be an alarmist- always exaggerating the less threatening issues, events or news. Be positive! (See Prov 23:7).

Principle 5

You can always make opportunities out of crises. Use the time of lockdown well. Spend your time on what is important. If you have lost track of some things in your life get back to them. Learn some hobbies- sewing, crocheting, new dishes, gardening, exercises, etc. There is always a “capital” to be gained out of crises. So examine what you can do now to add value to your life (See Eph 5:17).

Principle 6

Be ready to adjust to the current demands. This is not normal times. We are in a “new normal”. You cannot expect things to be as they are. It is not time for “business as usual”. You have to learn to adjust. The current crises have robbed us all of “moral agency”; in that, the motivation and energy to pursue our dreams, noble desires, etc are significantly curtailed under the current circumstances.

Nevertheless, keep reminding yourself that “ it is well”; “I shall overcome”, etc. Such self-instructional messages keep your emotions well regulated and mind at rest! Those of you who are “sensation seekers” – always looking forward to the company of others and where there may be a flowing vibrancy in order to feel good- may have a huge challenge at this time, but not impossible. Start cultivating new habits which redirect your energies such as exercising, gardening, cooking etc. Keep it simple and moderate though.

Do not stress yourself too much. You won’t acquire certain skills overnight. Be empathic with yourself and reward yourself for trying to add value to yourself during these difficult times. Time and patience are of essence in this regard.

Principle 7

Pray and be compassionate. This virus has indeed caused significant losses at all fronts of human existence. ILO says over 2 billion workers have their jobs significantly affected. IMF says there is increase requests for support from nations to salvage their economies.

Every industry which supports human livelihoods- aviation, manufacturing, education, health, hospitality, etc, have been significantly impacted and this threatens human survival. Nations are brought to their knees; scientists are grappling with finding a vaccine.

We need not only count on our collective human spirit at this time, as a means of overcoming this challenge; we need God! We need prayer! We definitely need something “supernatural”. So, I invite you to pray for the world! Be compassionate.

We know in human psychology that compassion protects your mental health. So, as you compassionately pray, let’s believe God to help us deal decisively with this COVID-19 scourge and in turn, you will also be healthy! As you pray, ask for healing for those made morbid by the virus.

Pray for those infected. Pray for the families of those infected and affected. Pray for scientists who are busily searching for vaccine. Pray for political leadership for decisive decisions. Pray for ecclesiastical leadership for revelation on how to keep the Church focused and confident! Pray for the world. We need prayer!

Principle 8

Let the crises draw your attention to your frailties and urgent need for Jesus. The current crises should remind us all, that indeed “vanity, vanity all is vanity (Ecc 1:2).

Where are the cars packed now? The new clothes? The cash at the bank? etc. All noble and ignoble activities and ambitions have been gravely hampered! Human greed and desire to subvert others, cheat and kill have all been hampered somehow, some way, by the current crises.

Suddenly everyone is hemmed in by an “invisible virus”. Friends, have the time to reflect on what matters in life: love God/Jesus, love each other, always share what you have with others, make time for loved ones, friends and families, etc. All our ambitions are but nothing!

Sometimes, the things you value in life (for which reason you may even not forgive those who violate your rules, and in some extreme cases destroy or kill others), can be devalued and shaken by unforeseen circumstances! Every person can be flattened by circumstances which threaten our very existence.

Please keep your focus on what is most important- life, it’s meaning and how it relates to eternity and Jesus Christ.

As I conclude, may I ask you some major questions?

* • “Do you truly know Jesus?”

* • “And if the current crises do not wane and we all die (may God forbid!), where will you spend eternity”?

Deeply reflect on these questions. This COVID-19 scourge took all of us by surprise! Such is how Christ’s coming will be (see Matt 24:43-44; 1Thess 5:16; Rev 6:15)

Dear friend, I end with this text and prayer over your life:

3 John 1:2. Dear friend, I pray that you may enjoy good health and that all may go well with you, even as your soul is getting along well.

Shalom, Peace, and Life to you all

Yours,

Prof Joseph Osafo

(Minister of the Gospel/Lecturer/Psychologist)