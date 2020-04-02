The Volta Regional Minister, Dr. Archibald Letsa says all persons undertaking the market disinfection exercise across the country will be screened before they are allowed to undertake the exercise in the 18 districts of the region in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

About 4,000 men drawn from many parts of the country are implementing a policy of disinfecting market areas across the country.

Ahead of Volta Region’s turn of the exercise on Saturday, April 4, Dr. Letsa has noted that all the people undertaking the exercise will be screened before they are admitted into the region to prevent any importation of the coronavirus into the Volta Region which has so far, not recorded any case of the disease.

“Those who are coming from outside will be screened. We will make sure that none of them poses any threat to the population of the Volta Region. The workforce is about 4,000, many of whom will be coming from outside. So we’ll take the measures to ensure that our population is protected so that nobody imports any disease into our midst here,” he insisted.

Regions disinfected so far

The disinfection exercise being done by the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development is to guard against the novel coronavirus pandemic’s spread in Ghana.

This forms part of the nationwide disinfestation of public spaces to control the virus.

The exercise, which started in the Greater Accra Region on Monday, March 23, 2020 has been extended to the Ashanti, Central, Ahafo, Bono, Bono East, and the North East Regions.

Prior to the exercise, the traders in the various markets are notified so they can pack their goods ahead of time and avoid being present at the market during the activity.

President Akufo-Addo, after the disinfection of the markets in Accra, commended the market women for their cooperation by adhering to the government’s directives.