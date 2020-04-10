One person on a coronavirus contact tracing list in the Ashanti Region is believed to be on the run, according to the Member of Parliament for Manhyia North, Collins Owusu Amankwah.

Giving clarity on the matter during an interview on Eyewitness News, Mr. Amankwah, who is also the Vice-Chairman of the Defense and Interior Committee of Parliament said: “…there is this individual who has been tested positive and based on the contact tracing, one person is also suspected of having been infected with the disease and as we speak, per the intelligence that I picked, the person is hiding in one of the communities in Kumasi, Tafo community.”

Mr. Amankwah also cautioned persons against harbouring people in these times.

He however assured that the person on the list will be caught.

“As we speak, with the surveillance on him, I am of the firm belief he will be apprehended so there is no cause for alarm.”

Notably, one of the eight Guineans who tested positive for the novel coronavirus escaped from the facility in which they were being quarantined in Tamale.

The escapee, a 21-year-old woman, was later arrested after she managed to make her way to Accra.

Ghana has recorded 313 cases of the virus with six deaths.