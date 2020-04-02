The laboratory of the Tamale Teaching Hospital has been closed down after it emerged that staff there may have been exposed to some of the Burkinabes who tested positive for COVID-19.

The laboratory, which is the major referral centre for residents of Ghana’s northern sector was closed on Wednesday morning.

All laboratory scientists operating in the facility have been asked to proceed on self-quarantine as they await their test results.

Information available to Citi News suggests that contaminated samples from the Burkinabe couple were sent to the lab technicians without prior warning.

Sources among the laboratory scientists in mandatory quarantine have told Citi News that the staff have few PPEs for use in the lab exposing them to the possibility of contracting the novel Coronavirus disease.

The shutdown of the Tamale Teaching Hospital lab would affect the many patients who patronize the service.

Coronavirus cases in Ghana now 195

The novel coronavirus cases in Ghana have risen to 195.

The Greater Accra Region has 174 of these cases, the Northern Region has 10, the Ashanti Region has nine, the Upper West Region has one and the Eastern Region also has one known case of the virus.