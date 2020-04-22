Total Petroleum Ghana Ltd. as part of its contribution to help fight the spread of COVID-19, has made a presentation of GHC 100,000 worth of fuel to the COVID-19 National Trust Fund.

Mrs. Mercy Samson, the Legal and External Affairs Manager, Mr. Frank Boamah, the HSEQ Manager and Mrs. Linda Andoh, Communications Manager of Total Petroleum Ghana Ltd presented One Hundred (100) Total Cards with a value each of 230litres of fuel, worth a total sum of GHC 100,000.00 to Former Chief Justice, Justice Sophia Akuffo at the Jubilee House. This is to be utilized by emergency vehicles being used to fight the spread of C0VID-19 in Ghana. Mrs. Justice Sophia Akuffo was very thankful for this donation which complements Government’s effort at fighting COVID-19 in Ghana

Mr. Frank Boamah, the HSEQ Manager said it was necessary to make this contribution as a corporate body to help prevent the spread of the virus, and gave the assurance that the company will continue to play its role in protecting the lives of all Ghanaians and support government in its effort at fighting this pandemic.

He added that Total Ghana already donated 250 boxes of hand sanitizers to commercial drivers. He finally pointed out that several other items have been donated to various Driver Unions across the country through Total Regional Offices, and that there are plans to donate more protective equipment and sanitizers to hospitals in the coming days and weeks.