The Deputy Secretary-General of the Ghana Federation of Labour, Kenneth Koomson has condemned the Tripartite Committee for failing to consider the plight of industries while filing its communiqué.

The Tripartite Committee comprising government, Labour Unions and employers signed a 10-point communiqué calling for the protection of employees yesterday [Tuesday] in the wake of COVID-19.

However, Mr. Koomson told Citi News the communiqué failed to spell out specific stimulus packages for businesses and employees.

“We think it is a misplaced priority. We think that what should have been the decision in yesterday’s press briefing was for a clear message that would have said stimulus packages have been released for A,B,C,D companies. That would have assured the workers that now that government has given that intervention, then they can be recalled from home.

“Or those who were contemplating to go home would have also understood that the government has intervened and for that matter, they could not proceed further on that tangent.”

Federation of Labour’s concerns