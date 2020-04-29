Immigration officials in the Upper West Region have arrested 20 Burkina Faso nationals for coming into Ghana without approval amidst the Coronavirus outbreak.

The 20 Burkinabes were busted on Tuesday, April 28, 2020.

They compromised of 18 males and 2 females with their ages ranging from 15 and 28.

They were said to be heading to Sampa, Techiman, and Kumasi respectively in a search for greener pastures.

They were seized at about 17:55 hours GMT by the vigilant Immigration Officials.

A notice from the Ghana Immigration Service said the foreigners were onboard an O.A bus with registration number GR 6499.

According to the notice, the foreigners entered into Ghana through unapproved routes.

Ghana has closed its land, sea, and air borders and is not allowing the movement of public buses except it is transporting goods and cargo.

The move is part of efforts to stop the spread of Coronavirus in the country, yet some foreigners continue to illegally find their way into Ghana.

Border closure: We’ll deal with illegal immigrants, Ghanaian accomplices – Nana Addo

President Akufo-Addo has said foreigners who enter into Ghana within this period when the country’s borders have been closed will be dealt with together with their Ghanaian accomplices.

The President said this on Sunday, April 26, 2020, when he addressed the nation on measures put in place to curb the spread of the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Ghana.

Ghana’s current case count

A total of 1,671 novel coronavirus cases as of April 18, 2020, have been recorded in Ghana with 16 deaths and 188 recoveries.

Regional breakdown

Greater Accra – 1,433

Ashanti Region – 84

Eastern Region – 57

Upper East Region -18

Oti Region -17

Central Region – 17

Northern Region – 13

Volta Region – 11

Western Region -9

Upper West Region -8

