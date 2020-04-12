The Western and Volta regions have recorded their first cases of COVID-19.

While the Western Region confirmed one case, the Volta Region confirmed nine cases, according to the Ghana Health Service.

Concerning the cases in the Volta Region, six were detected from the from Ketu South Municipal Hospital, two from the Hohoe Municipal Hospital and one case from Ho Teaching Hospital.

The development now increases the number of regions affected by COVID-19 to 10 out of the 16.

The Greater Accra Region still leads as the region with the highest number of cases followed by the Ashanti and Eastern region.

Ghana’s confirmed cases of COVID-19

A total of 566 COVID-19 cases have so far been recorded in the country with eight deaths and four recoveries.

Region breakdown

Greater Accra Region – 452

Ashanti Region – 49

Eastern Region – 32

Northern Region – 10

Volta Region – 9

Upper West Region – 7

Upper East Region – 4

North East Region– 1

Western Region – 1

Central Region – 1

Akufo-Addo extends ban on public gatherings

President Nana Akufo-Addo has extended the initial one-month ban on public gatherings including religious activities and funerals by an additional two weeks.

The extension comes into full force after he signed the Executive Instrument to give effect to the new measure.

The Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin said the extension takes effect from Monday, 13th April 2020.

“President Akufo-Addo has signed the Executive Instrument (EI) extending the duration of the restrictions imposed under EI 64 and EI 65. The restrictions imposed on public gatherings, under EI 64, have been extended for a further period of two (2) weeks, with effect from Monday 13th April, 2020,” Eugene Arhin said in a Facebook post.

