The Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College has said a disinfection exercise by Zoomlion Ghana at its premises on Saturday 25th April 2020 came at the right time.

The Director of Corporate Affairs at the College, Colonel Kofi Arthur, said the exercise is consistent with the College’s plans to protect the students and staff when a ban on conferences and lecture-room academic activities is lifted.

Before the disinfection exercise, the college had instituted stringent measures to ensure the students and the staff remain safe from the virus.

“First of all, the national service personnel were made to go home, the staff were reduced to the barest minimum. Additionally, we bought the hand sanitizers and the Veronica Buckets,” Col Arthur said.

The staff of Zoomlion sprayed lecture halls, officers’ mess halls, libraries among others. The entire compound of the facility was also disinfected with Zoomlion’s specialised mass spraying vehicles.

Col. Arthur noted that safety at the facility has been among the top priorities of the Command, adding that “we did a first disinfection by ourselves and we made sure that everybody who comes to the college, whether a visitor or a student or a staff, when you are entering you disinfect at the gate before you come in.”

The entire disinfection exercise was done free of charge by Zoomlion as part of its corporate support towards the government’s ongoing efforts to stem the tide of COVID-19 infections in Ghana.

“We are dedicated to this fight that is why Zoomlion came here to disinfect the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College,” said Lola Ashittey, Head of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) projects for the waste management giant.

Over the past few weeks, Zoomlion Ghana has taken its CSR initiative to institutions across the country.

The University of Ghana, Legon, Central University College, Koforidua Technical University, Pentecost University, University of Professional Studies and the Accra Technical University have benefited from the initiative.