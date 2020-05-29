Fifty more petroleum workers at the Jubilee Field operated by Tullow Oil have tested positive for COVID-19.

“There were two cases that were confirmed and we did some contact tracing and about 50 of them are positive and they are asymptomatic,” the Western Regional Director of Health, Dr. Jacob Mahama, said to Citi News.

Dr. Mahama added that the infected persons, likely to be working on the Kwame Nkrumah FPSO and MV Lancelot, are being isolated in Accra and Takoradi.

He was speaking after an emergency meeting with the Western Regional Minister.

Tullow Oil Ghana on Tuesday, May 26 first confirmed to Citi News that two of its contract staff had contracted the virus.

The company then initiated a general screening as a result.

Tullow earlier assured it had been following strict quarantine procedures for all personnel working offshore including two weeks of government-approved quarantine.

But it is yet to comment on the latest development.

The Western Region currently has 395 known infections. Ghana’s COVID-19 case count has risen to 7,616.