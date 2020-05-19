The Amansie South District Security Council is currently meeting over a robbery incident which claimed three lives in Manson Dadease.

The deceased persons include the driver of the District Chief Executive of the area, William Asante Bediako.

The driver is said to have been returning from a public sensitization campaign on COVID-19 with a District Health Director when the robbers shot him through the windscreen of the vehicle.

The incident according to police happened at about 7 pm on Monday.

A team of investigators have since been dispatched to the scene as police begin investigations into the shooting.

The incident according to police happened at about 7 pm on Monday.

Police in the Region have confirmed the incident and said they have commenced investigations.

Citi News can confirm that police officers are currently at the scene of the incident as part of investigations.

Reports also indicate that, one of the victims is the driver for the District Chief Executive for the area.