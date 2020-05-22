The Brong Ahafo Regional Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe, widely known as Abronye DC, is currently at the CID Headquarters for questioning.

Abronye DC was invited by the Police following an official complaint lodged by a former President, John Dramani Mahama over allegations of a planned assassination of some members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He was expected to report at the Special Investigations Unit yesterday [Thursday] but failed to honour the invitation.

Citi News’ Anas Seidu said Abronye, however, reported to the CID headquarters this morning together with his legal team.

In a petition to the Criminal Investigations Department signed by his lawyer, Tony Lithur, John Mahama said Abronye DC had alleged some NPP personalities will be assassinated by NDC hirelings doing the bidding of the former President.

Mr. Mahama in the petition described the claims as false and urged the CID to probe the NPP Bono Regional Chairman.

“His Excellency, John Dramani Mahama, has firmly instructed me to say that the allegations are, of course, false; and for the avoidance of doubt would like to state that neither the NDC nor he has planned to hire, hired or cause to be hired, or instructed any person or persons to murder or assassinate anybody,” portions of the petition read.

