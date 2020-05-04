A suspect in the murder of the Assemblyman of Sogakope, Marcus Mawutor Adzhali has said they were not contracted to carry out the killing.

The CID Boss, COP Isaac Ken Yeboah during a press briefing said the suspect who had admitted his involvement in the crime, clarified that the Assemblyman was killed after resisting an attack while being robbed.

“According to suspect Amos, the murder of Mawutor was as a result of resistance by the deceased during the attack and that it was not a contract killing.”

Mr. Yeboah said efforts are underway to arrest two other suspects who are on the run.

Some five other suspects who were arrested earlier have been been remanded into police custody.

How Marcus Adzahli died

Marcus Mawutor Adzahli was allegedly murdered by unknown persons at his residence in Sogakope in the early hours of Sunday, March 1, 2020.

The assailants, numbering about eight, reportedly stormed the victim’s house wielding guns and cement blocks amidst sporadic shooting.

A resident of Sogakope, Yao Amekor, told Citi News that the shooting scared neighbours of the deceased and onlookers.

Mr. Adzahli sustained gunshot and stab wounds in the attack while the deceased’s wife also sustained gunshot wounds.

Whereas the family is demanding instant justice, many have also called on the security agencies in the region to step up their efforts in finding persons involved in the killing.

Angry residents

The incident has generated anger among members of the community who accused the police of failing to respond swiftly to distress calls by the deceased and his family when they noticed that the assailants were attempting to break into their room.

The residents, after temporarily blocking the Accra-Aflao road to protest the police’s inaction went on rampage, blocking the road again amidst burning of vehicle tyres.

They also pelted stones at the police station, destroying a police vehicle and other police property.

It took the intervention of joint police and military team to disperse the rampaging youth and restore calm to the area although three residents were left injured after being hit with live bullets.

Bounties to find killers

Former President Jerry John Rawlings had earlier announced a GH¢25,000 bounty for the heads of persons involved in the killing of the Assemblyman.

In a Facebook post, he said, “[He] is offering an additional amount of GH¢25,000 to earlier offers towards reliable information leading to the arrest of the attackers who killed the Assemblyman for Sogakope, Marcus Adzahli last Sunday and for those who committed another violent robbery in Vume, also in the South Tongu District about a month ago.”

This followed the District Chief Executive (DCE) of the South Tongu local assembly Emmanuel Luis Agama‘s GH¢10,000 bounty announcement for the same cause.

He urged the public to offer information which will lead to the arrest of the perpetrators.

