Intercede Ghana, the first-ever 24-hour prayer and worship has begun live on Citi TV.

The program is being organized to ask for God’s protection and guidance as the country rises against the troubling Coronavirus outbreak.

Being held under the theme, “Let God Arise“, Intercede Ghana will go on throughout the night till 6:00 pm tomorrow, Sunday, May 31, 2020.

Already, Pastor Nii Okai has set the tone for the program with a powerful worship ministration.

Rev. Dr. Ebenezer Markwei of the Living Streams International is also leading a prayer time.

There will be other worship performances by Pastor Joe Beecham, Naa Mercy, Kofi Karikari, Nii Okai, Edinam Bright Davies, Naa Mercy, Cwesi Oteng, Celestine Donkor, MOG, Pastor Isaiah Ofosu Kwakye and Daughters of Glorious Jesus.

Prayers will also be offered by Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williams, Bishop Tackie Yarboi, Rev. Ofori Akua Ofori Boateng, Rev Dennis Osei Manu and Rev. Joyce Aryee.

Other men of God billed to join in the prayer sessions are Rev. Bernard Owusu Ansah, Rev. Dr. Ampiah Kwofi, Mad. Gifty Afanyi Dadzie, Rev. Sam Korankye Ankrah.

The programme is also streaming on citinewsroom.com, cititvonline.com and across all Citi FM and Citi TV social media handles.