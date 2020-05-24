Brazil on Sunday confirmed 22,013 fatalities from coronavirus after 965 more deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

According to the Health Ministry data, the number of COVID-19 cases jumped to 347,398 with 16,508 new cases registered.

Brazil, which has the largest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Latin America, is the second country with the highest number of cases in the world after the US.

The pandemic has killed more than 342,100 worldwide, with in excess of 5.31 million confirmed cases, while recoveries have surpassed 2.11 million, according to the running tally of the US’ Johns Hopkins University.

