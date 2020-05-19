Ghana’s COVID-19 case count has risen to 6,096, following the confirmation of 178 new cases.

The Ghana Health Service disclosed this in its latest update on Tuesday night [May 19, 2020.]

The update indicated that there had been an increase in the number of cases in four regions -Greater Accra, Ashanti, Western and Central Regions.

19 more recoveries have also been confirmed, increasing the number to 1,773.

The Greater Accra Region still has the highest number of confirmed cases, followed by the Ashanti, Central and Western Regions.