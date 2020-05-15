New figures released by the Ghana Health Service show that 108 more people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

This brings to 5,638 the total number of people who have tested positive for the virus in the country.

Four more persons who tested positive for the virus have also died, bringing to 28 the total number of coronavirus related deaths in the country.

Meanwhile, in what appears to be a glimmer of hope, the country has recorded 786 new recoveries. Bringing to 1,460 the total number of persons who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country.

An update on the Ghana Health Service website indicates that 44 of the 108 new cases were recorded in Accra, 26 in the Western Region, 16 in the Central Region and 12 from the Northern Region.

The remaining 10 were recorded in the Ashanti Region; with 5 from the Kumasi sub-metro and the other 5 in Obuasi where some are suggesting there should be a localized lockdown.

Regional Breakdown

Greater Accra Region – 4,248

Ashanti Region – 798

Central Region – 210

Eastern Region – 99

Western Region – 87

Western North Region – 57

Volta Region – 34

Northern Region – 31

Oti Region – 26

Upper East Region – 26

Upper West Region – 21

North East Region – 2

Bono Region – 1

Savannah Region – 0

Ahafo Region – 0

Bono East Region – 0