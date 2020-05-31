Ghana’s borders still remain shut despite the relaxation of the Coronavirus-induced restrictions by the President, Nana Akufo-Addo.

Addressing the nation on Sunday, May 31, 2020, the President said, government has put in place measures to evacuate Ghanaians who have been stranded abroad due to the border closure.

He disclosed that the individuals who will be evacuated will be made to undergo mandatory quarantine and other safety protocols.

“Our border, by air, land, and sea, remains closed until further notice for human traffic. However, given that there are Ghana residents stranded abroad, a special dispensation is going to be given for their evacuation back to Ghana, where they will be subjected to the mandatory quarantine and safety protocols,” he said.

More Ghanaians to return home

Ghana’s borders have remained closed since March 2020, as part of measures to stop the importation of the novel Coronavirus into the country.

There are reports that a lot of Ghanaians are stranded in other countries due to the border closure.

Both the United Kingdom (UK) and the United States (US) have made provisions for their citizens in Ghana to be evacuated, since the outbreak of the novel Coronavirus in Ghana.

The government is currently granting a special dispensation to allow for some categories of Ghanaians outside the country to return home.

Following a notice from Ghana’s High Commission in Abuja, Nigeria, there are indications that an evacuation flight is being arranged to bring home some Ghanaians on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.

The Minority in Parliament had called on the government to evacuate Ghanaian citizens stranded in other countries due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Kuwait deportees test positive

Already, 35 of the 231 Ghanaian deportees from Kuwait have tested positive for COVID-19.

This represents about 15% of the total number of the returnees after an initial test conducted by the Ghana Health Service upon their arrival last Saturday, 23rd May 2020.

Although all the 231 deportees were reported to have tested negative for the virus in Kuwait before being enplaned to Ghana, Ghanaian officials undertook an independent test on all of them upon arrival at the Kotoka International Airport before taking them in for a 14-day mandatory quarantine period.