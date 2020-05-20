Minority political parties in the country say they are preparing for the December 2020 elections despite the threat posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Among them is the People’s National Convention (PNC) whose chairman, Bernard Mornah has disclosed how the party’s flagbearer will be elected ahead of the 2020 polls.

“We have resorted to the virtual phase where we are using the cloud to do most of our activities. Right now, we communicate, we hold meetings on the cloud and then we take decisions thereof. We have started to even conduct some conferences, that is regional conferences, on the cloud so that at the end of the day the person so elected from the various constituencies will now represent at the regional level and then the national delegates conference. What the PNC, as you are aware, is doing is that we are exploring the possibilities of doing a virtual national delegates congress without necessarily busing people to one location because our delegate count is almost four thousand.”

CPP manifesto

For the Convention People’s Party (CPP), its General Secretary, James Kwabena Bonfeh says a team has been put in place to draft a manifesto for the December polls.

“So the CPP is working, the CPP is functioning and I want to believe that when all is said and done we would be out there competing with a depth people-based manifesto which will resonate with the people of this country. We have maintained that, as the architects of the Republic Ghana, we know we are the best builders and that what the NPP and the NDC have sought to do are only going to mimic our yeoman example for which they have actually failed to copy very well.”

LPG’s preparations

Meanwhile, the Leader and Founder of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) says the coronavirus pandemic has slowed its campaign activities ahead of the election.

Kofi Akpalo tells Citi News that, nevertheless, the party is in pole position to contest the election.

“I will say we are ready for the election. It is just the COVID-19 that has caused us to hold up a little bit other than that we would have gone round the whole country by now to send our message of hope. Because the few people that we have been able to reach in the Volta Region–in the five Northern regions–they have received us very well. We are ready; our team is ready, our logistics are ready, and everything is ready, we are just waiting for the president to come out and say we can now do social gathering and stuff like that and then we will take it from there but I can tell you for a fact that we are poised to win the election.”