New figures released by the Ghana Health Service show that two more persons who tested positive for COVID-19 in Ghana have passed away.

This thus pushes the total death count to 24.

Meanwhile, the country’s COVID-19 case count has increased to 5,408.

The total number of recoveries has also shot up to 514.

Regional Breakdown

Greater Accra Region – 4,147

Ashanti Region – 726

Central Region – 192

Eastern Region – 99

Western Region – 61

Western North Region – 56

Volta Region – 34

Upper East Region – 26

Oti Region – 24

Upper West Region – 21

Northern Region – 19

North East Region – 2

Bono Region – 1

Savannah Region – 0

Ahafo Region – 0

Bono East Region – 0