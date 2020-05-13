New figures released by the Ghana Health Service show that two more persons who tested positive for COVID-19 in Ghana have passed away.
This thus pushes the total death count to 24.
Meanwhile, the country’s COVID-19 case count has increased to 5,408.
The total number of recoveries has also shot up to 514.
Regional Breakdown
Greater Accra Region – 4,147
Ashanti Region – 726
Central Region – 192
Eastern Region – 99
Western Region – 61
Western North Region – 56
Volta Region – 34
Upper East Region – 26
Oti Region – 24
Upper West Region – 21
Northern Region – 19
North East Region – 2
Bono Region – 1
Savannah Region – 0
Ahafo Region – 0
Bono East Region – 0