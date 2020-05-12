Ghana’s indigenous e-Commerce & SMS messaging company, Hubtel.com, has donated furniture and equipment valued at GHS 80,000 to support the refurbishment of a new call centre.

The call centre is an initiative of the Ministry of Communication in the fight against COVID-19.

Hubtel.com made the donation in response to requests made by the Minister of Communications, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, at a recent press briefing where she urged the private sector to augment government’s efforts at making accurate, reliable information about this novel virus accessible to the public.

By ensuring the flow of useful information, the ministry hopes to improve early detection, reporting and surveillance, and provide an avenue for prompt interventions.

The donation which was received at the National Information Technology Agency (NITA) on behalf of the Minister by its Director-General, Richard Okyere-Fosu and his Deputy Director-General, Kwaku Kyei Ofori, included office furniture, laptops, call centre headsets, COVID-19 sanitation materials and several meters of network cables.

The donation forms part of Hubtel’s commitment to invest in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic by ensuring that staff, customers, suppliers and the community at large are supported in diverse ways to stay safe.

In her note of acknowledgement, the Minister of Communication stated that, “It’s a remarkable gesture. I have the utmost pleasure of saying ‘Thank you’ to Hubtel on behalf of the government and people of Ghana”.

The Minister further said that the donation will go a long way to help set up the unit.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, the General Manager of Hubtel, Ernest Apenteng emphasized that “Our donation to this call centre is motivated by people’s desire for accurate, credible and timely information about COVID-19, especially in this era where so much fake news and information abounds”.

“Hubtel’s contribution in this war is to give support to those areas that we are not doing so well for lack of poor information delivery, for example, some recovered patients are reportedly been stigmatized on return to their communities. And there are many to whom access to essential information is not so simple. Therefore, we have committed to prioritize delivering of information on these essential needs,” Mr. Apenteng added.

Present at the donation ceremony where some management and staff members of Hubtel who urged the general public to continue to heed the health advice by maintaining physical distancing, wearing face mask and washing hands regularly.

They also urged the public to use technology services as much as possible to avoid personal contact.

Ghana has confirmed over 5,127 cases of the novel coronavirus and 22 deaths.

In the wake of the pandemic, the government has put in place measures to help with containment, treatment and accurate information dissemination.

The COVID-19 call centre is set up to respond to enquiries from the public about the virus.