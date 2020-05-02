The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has warned citizens against inhaling naphthalene or camphor vapour as a supposed cure for COVID-19.

This caution comes after some a widespread misinformation on social media suggested that by inhaling naphthalene vapour from hot water, anyone with COVID-19 will be cured and those without it will be saved from catching the virus.

But the FDA, in a statement signed by its Executive Director, Delese Darko said, “camphor is an insecticide and produces a toxic gas which repels and kills insects” hence it “elicits toxic gas which should not be inhaled under any circumstances.”

The FDA said there is no such proven method as cure for COVID-19 and as such must be avoided.

It added that there were severe various health complications associated with inhaling the vapour hence citizens should desist from the act.

“When the vapour produced is inhaled, the body breaks it into other chemicals that react with cells in the body and damage tissues. This can cause skin and eye irritation, nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps, and diarrhoea. Other effects of inhaling include confusion, excitement, severe anaemia and renal shutdown.”

Since the outbreak of COVID-19 in Ghana, many people have spread various misinformation on supposed cures and things to do to prevent contracting the disease.

Meanwhile, health authorities have insisted that the proven way to stop the spread is to avoid non-essential movements and ensuring social distancing while efforts are being made to aggressively test and treat cases.

COVID-19 cases in Ghana

As of May 2, 2020, Ghana confirmed 95 new cases of COVID-19 which pushes the figure to 2,169, according to the Ghana Health Service’s (GHS) latest update on the country’s COVID-19 situation.

Also, the GHS recorded one new death and 17 more recoveries.

The latest update came from the results of 3,552 samples that collated from various testing centres across the country.