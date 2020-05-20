The Chairman of the Ghana Institute of Freight Forwarders, Alex Asiamah, has cautioned the government against a full take-off of the UNIPASS clearance system at the Tema port on 1st June.

This follows unsolved challenges identified with the implementation of the UNIPASS system at the Takoradi Port.

The UNIPASS/ICUMS platform is a new port clearing system that processes documents and payments through one window: a departure from the previous system where valuation and classification and risk management and payment were handled by different entities.

The company which is expected to address key challenges at the ports also replaces the existing service providers, the Ghana Community Network Services (GCNet), which has operated for nearly 17 years, and West Blue Consulting.

But its takeoff has been met with many challenges at the ports with freight forwarders complaining about same and its associated demurrage charges leading to a temporary reinstatement of GCNet.

But the Chairman of Ghana Institute of Freight Forwarders, Alex Asiamah, in a Citi News interview, said there are still pending clearance hiccups and advised against its full implementation.

“The June 1 thing, I think they will have to go on a pilot because Tema is huge and if you go live in Tema fully, I don’t think that will be a good idea. I have always said that for me, I urge that they go slowly before they hit the road. So the 1st June that they are talking about, I will suggest that they go on a pilot and through that, after some two to three months, before full take-off,” he advised.

GCNet’s operations restored after UNIPASS’ poor takeoff

GCNet was ordered by the Office of the Senior Minister to handover the single window platform to UNIPASS on April 28, 2020.

However, the new system took off to a false start, leading to agitations from freight forwarders who were unable to clear their goods at the ports.

Rejection of UNIPASS

Following the introduction of the system, there has been strong opposition from various stakeholders who insist on maintaining the existing single window in order not to severely disrupt trade and revenue flows.

Policy think-tank, IMANI Africa, earlier this month petitioned the government to temporarily suspend the operations of UNIPASS and allow GCNet and West Blue to operate for the remainder of the year to rake in revenue in excess of GHS10 billion for the country considering the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on trade activities.

UNIPASS system challenges could cause revenue losses

The Ghana Institute of Freight Forwarders had predicted revenue losses if the concerns raised by stakeholders on the inefficiencies of the UNIPASS system are not addressed.

