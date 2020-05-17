The Chamber of Independent Power Producers has asked the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) to direct the Electricity Company of Ghana (GRA) to desist from charging VAT, GETfund and NHIL levies on electricity.

A letter from the GRA dated 4th May 2020 had announced the directives, indicating that such services will no longer be zero-rated.

The GRA subsequently denied issuing such a directive, following a call from the Ranking Member on Parliament’s Mines and Energy Committee, Adam Mutawakilu for a withdrawal.

The Chamber, in a statement, asked for an official communication on the withdrawal.

“Further to GRA’s denials as published on www.ghanaweb.com of Friday, 16th May, 2020, we would like to call on the Ghana Revenue Authority to formally circulate a letter to the concerned stakeholders in the power sector withdrawing their earlier directive and direct the Electricity Company of Ghana to specifically desist from charging Ghanaians those taxes with immediate effect.”